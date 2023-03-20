Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has directed NAFED, it’s Nodal Organization to contribute and promote the ‘International Year of the Millet’ 2023 on a global scale

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has directed NAFED, it’s Nodal Organization to contribute and promote the ‘International Year of the Millet’ 2023 on a global scale.

Under the guidance of Shri Tomar, NAFED has entered into a MoU with the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare to extend its support to Millets initiatives.

Under the collaboration, NAFED has started extending marketing linkage to Millets-centric Startups, setting up a Millet Corner in NAFED Bazaar Retail Stores, installation of Millet Vending Machines across Delhi-NCR. We are also in process to establish a Millets Experience Centre at Delhi Haat, INA to promote nutritious Millets and create awareness on the rich history of India through Millet based dishes.

Shri Tomar said, all Central Ministries and State Governments including leading Food and Beverage bodies and Industries, both Public and Private should pitch in to make IYoM-23 a ‘People’s Movement’ alongside positioning India as the “Global Hub for Millets”.

Shri Tomar also pointed out that India has assumed the G20 Presidency from 1st of December, 2022 and is convening the G-20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country. He said, during the Presidency, which also coincides with the International Year of Millets, it provides an opportune time to showcase India’s strength in the area of food security and nutrition in which millets will play a very important role. To build the momentum for popularization of millets and to make the IM 2023 a huge success, the inclusion of millets across all international and national events is crucial to take forward the proposed interventions as part of IYM celebrations, the Minister added.

Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Manoj Ahuja informed that the Centre has requested to Ministries/Departments and State Governments for visibility of lYoM -23 during all the G-20 meetings to be held in the year 2023. It has also requested that for the ministerial level meetings, the Ministries/Departments and the State Governments may ensure the following for a millet experience, wherever possible- Millet based hampers, Millet branding-right from airport, city side and in the venue, Millet cuisine and snacks to be included in lunch/dinner, Millet stalls & café, Millet rangolis and Millet literature

Shri Ahuja said, for the working group meetings, the following may be ensured- One or two millet products in the hampers provided, Branding at the venue and airport, Millet literature, Millets cuisine & snacks, Millet stalls & café.

In this connection, responsibility was given to NAFED to provide especially curetted millet-based hampers which showcasing cultural history of millets, DIY recipes of millets and health & nutritional benefits of millets.

NAFED has developed premium quality Millet Gift Hampers which have been showcased at the G-20 1st Employment Working Group Meeting under the aegis of Ministry of Labour & Employment at Jodhpur, Rajasthan. These hampers are developed with the idea to promote IYM-2023 and demonstrate support and commitment to the promotion of Millets and Millet based products. Catalogue of the same is enclosed herewith.