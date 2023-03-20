17 scheduled airlines operating in the country through 148 operational airports

As on 09.03.2023, there are 17 scheduled airlines operating in India. The number of the aircrafts endorsed by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) on the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) is 718.
Presently, there are 148 operational airports in the country, which includes 137 airports, 02 Water aerodromes and 09 Heliports. There were 96 operational Airports of the Airports Authority of India as on March, 2017.
VGF (Viability Gap Funding) amount of around Rs. 2454 crore has been released to Selected Airline Operators as on 07.03.2023 for the operation of UDAN flights across the country. The State-wise break-up of VGF given to airlines is as per Annexure.
ANNEXURE
Amount of VGF disbursed to Airlines (State-wise) as on 07.03.2023
|S. No.
|Name of the State/UT
|VGF Disbursed (in Rupees crore)
|1
|Nagaland
|21.80
|2
|Sikkim
|9.12
|3
|Uttarakhand
|42.34
|4
|West Bengal
|84.15
|5
|Odisha
|150.53
|6
|Arunachal Pradesh
|38.81
|7
|Andhra Pradesh
|126.41
|8
|Karnataka
|570.36
|9
|Uttar Pradesh
|243.54
|10
|Madhya Pradesh
|149.83
|11
|Tamil Nadu
|23.14
|12
|Maharashtra
|282.22
|13
|Chhattisgarh
|63.76
|14
|Meghalaya
|36.10
|15
|Diu
|1.49
|16
|Gujarat
|82.57
|17
|Assam
|51.57
|18
|Kerala
|105.09
|19
|Haryana
|0.66
|20
|Punjab
|86.42
|21
|Rajasthan
|176.05
|22
|Himachal Pradesh
|47.57
|23
|Jharkhand
|1.29
|24
|Tripura
|12.90
|25
|Mizoram
|3.93
|26
|Manipur
|12.57
|27
|Bihar
|10.15
|28
|Delhi
|18.52
|29
|Telangana
|1.40
|Total
|2454.29
This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.