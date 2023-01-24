Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressed the valedictory function of India International Science Festival in Bhopal

The India International Science Festival concluded today in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. On this occasion, the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that science and technology are developing rapidly in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The application of Science and Technology has increased in every field. This sector is one of the priorities for the Central Government.

Union Minister Shri Tomar said that Vigyan Bharti, State Government and Central Government together provided an efficient platform for students, scientists and start-ups from across the country through this event. A large number of students and youth were invited to the festival. He said that our country is a young country. Youth energy is the biggest strength of our country. As Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has termed it, – our country is going through Amritkaal. This is the time when the country can fulfill the biggest expectations and goals, drawing on the strength of the young population. For this, the Government of India is promoting science and technology. Shri Tomar said that when we came into Government, the budget for Science & Technology was around Rs 2,000 crore, which Prime Minister Shri Modi increased to more than Rs 6,000 crore. The priority of the government can also be understood from the fact that the then former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri had given the slogan of Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan, and later Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee included Science and given the slogan Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan-Jai Vigyan, now Prime Minister Shri Modi has included Anusandhan and now it has become Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan-Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan.

Shri Tomar said that science has a great impact upon our lives. Today its utility can be felt all over the world including in our country. India also has the ability to achieve a position in today’s competitive world, but to reach there and be able to go ahead, we should know the scientific importance of even the smallest thing. Only then we will be able to go ahead in the world competition.

Shri Tomar said that today no field is untouched by science and technology. In the agriculture sector too, due to technology, work has become easier, losses are being reduced and time is being saved. The use of drone technology is being made accessible to farmers. Farmers will get huge benefits through Digital Agriculture Mission, he said. Based on the way research is being done in the agriculture sector, we can say that in the coming days, India will increase its production and productivity by using technology. Along with fulfilling the country’s needs, we will also be successful in discharging our responsibilities toward the world.

Madhya Pradesh’ Science and Technology Minister Shri Omprakash Saklecha also addressed the function. On this occasion, Union Science and Technology Secretary Dr. Chandrashekhar, Secretary, Department of Space, Shri S.K. Somnath, Vigyan Bharti General Secretary Shri Sudhir Bhadauria, Madhya Pradesh Secretary Shri ikunj Srivastava, Dr. Sudhanshu Vritti and Dr. Anil Kothari were among dignitaries present.