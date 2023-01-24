National Girl Child Day celebrated across the Country

The Ministry of Women & Child Development celebrated the National Girl Child Day on 24th January ,2023. National Girl Child Day is celebrated with a view to promote awareness about the rights of the girl child to bridge the gender divide and to lay emphasis on the importance of girl’s education, health and nutrition.

This year, as part of celebration of the Day , the Ministry decided to make this event a janbhagidari, States/UTs and districts were requested to organize activities relating to valuing the girl child from 18th to 24th January,2023. The hashtag for promoting the current campaign on social media platforms was hashtag(#akamceIebratinggirlchildmwcd).

States/UTs have undertaken various activities/programs in the 5-Day celebrations of NGCD. Activities such as special Gram Sabha/Mahila Sabha on CSR, Oath taking ceremony/signature ceremony, door to door programme, Programme with schools (Govt/Privates)- on value of girl child, Posters/Slogan-writing/ Drawing/Wall Painting competition among school, community sensitization programme, talk show on Health & Nutrition related issues of girls, plantation drive were organized. Local champion in the field of education, sports were honoured/felicitated.