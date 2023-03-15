UIDAI makes online document update in Aadhaar free of cost; to benefit millions of residents

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to allow residents to update documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost, a people-centric move that will benefit millions of residents.

As part of Digital India initiative, the UIDAI took the decision and is urging residents to get the benefit of free document update facility on myAadhaar portal. The free service is available for the next three months, i.e., March 15 to June 14, 2023. It is important to note that this service is free only on myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier.

The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate.

If there is a need to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use regular online update service, or may visit nearest Aadhaar centre. In such cases normal charges will apply.

Residents may login on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using their Aadhaar number. One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to registered mobile number, one has to just click on ‘Document Update’ and the existing details of resident will be displayed. An Aadhaar holder needs to verify the details, if found correct, click on the next hyper-link. In the next screen, the resident has to choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address document from the dropdown list and upload the copies of the same to update his/her documents. The list of updated and acceptable PoA and PoI documents is available on official website of UIDAI.

During the past decade, Aadhaar number has emerged as a universally accepted proof of identity for residents in India. Nearly 1,200 government schemes and programs, run by both the central and state governments, are using Aadhaar-based identification for delivery of services. Besides, several other services by service providers, including financial institutions like Banks, NBFCs, etc are also using Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.

As per Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016; Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting POI and POA documents, so as to ensure continued accuracy of their information.