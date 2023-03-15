Indian Railways to become Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030

Indian Railway has set a target of becoming Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030. IR has taken a number of initiatives to reduce its carbon emissions which include use of energy efficient technologies like completely switching over to production of three phase electric locomotives with regenerative features, use of head on generation (HOG) technology, use of LED lights in buildings and coaches, star rated appliances and afforestation. Further, the key strategies that have been identified for achieving the Net Zero Carbon emission target are procurement of power through renewable energy sources; shifting from diesel to electric traction; promotion of energy efficiency; and afforestation.

The projected energy demand of Indian Railways in 2029-30 is expected to be about 8,200 Mega Watt (MW). To achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission, expected requirement of renewable capacity by 2029-30 would be about 30,000 MW. As of February 2023, about 147 MW of solar plants (both on Rooftops and on land) and about 103 MW of Wind power plants have been commissioned. Further, about 2150 MW of renewable capacity has also been tied up.

In addition, IR has planned to progressively procure renewable energy from different power procurement modes for its future energy requirements.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.