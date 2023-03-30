Two Days International Interdisciplinary Conference Concludes at Central University of Odisha

The two days international conference on the topic “The Journey of Development in India: Reflections on Economic & Communication Scenario in the 75th Year of Independence” organized by the joint efforts of the Department of Journalism & Mass Communication and the Department of Economics of Central University of Odisha concluded on 29 March 2023. The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University conveyed his best wishes to the University community and said the students, research scholars and faculty members of the University discovered a new dimension in education and research by listening and interacting with the renowned foreign and Indian delegates of different subjects in the International conference and hoped the self-confidence has been developed amongst them.

Dr. Matilda Adduci, University of Turin delivered the valedictory address. The other resource persons in the panel were Prof. Sanjay Kumar Saha, Professor of Economics, MBSTU, Bangladesh and eminent filmmaker of ‘DAMAN’ fame Devi Prasad Lenka. Prof. Sudhendu Mondal, Advisor, Academic & Administration of CUO and Prof. N.C. Panda, the Dean, School of Languages were present on the dais as the distinguished guest. Also present on the dais were the Conveners of the International Conference Dr. Minati Sahoo, Head I/c, Dept. of Economics and Dr. Sourav Gupta, Head I/c, Dept. of Journalism & Mass Communication.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Aducci discussed the journey of economic development starting from the traditional era to the liberalization and neo-liberalization era. She focused on the economy of Odisha. Filmmaker Devi Prasad Lenka discussed the role of films in social change. Social problems are the sources of inspiration for films, he said. Prof. Saha in his speech focused on the growth and development of economics in independent India with a special focus on agriculture, industrialization, and technology. He praised the health programmes of India particularly Ayushman Bharat and digital health programmes.

Prof. Sudhendu Mondal focused on the importance of economic development and the development of mass communication and media in India. To improve the economy, we have to improve agriculture, he said. Prof. N.C. Panda in his speech discussed that today’s youth should concentrate on two things: the truth and factual news should be conveyed first, and secondly Indian culture should be promoted in international forums. Dr Minati Sahoo. HoD, Dep’t of Economics & Convener delivered the welcome address of the conference and Dr Sourav Gupta, HoD, Dep’t of JMC & Convener proposed the formal vote of thanks. Certificates were awarded to all those who had presented papers in the conference offline.

Earlier in the day, teachers and scholars from various parts of the country presented papers in both online & offline mode. The session was chaired by Prof P Bobby Vardhan, Former HoD & Professor, Dep’t of J & MC, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam and Dr P K Behera, Assistant Professor, Dep’t of Economics, CUO. Eminent personalities who delivered talk as resource persons on the day were Prof. Jan Servaes, UNESCO Chair for Communication for Sustainable Social Change, Prof. Keshabananda Das, Visiting Professor, Institute of Human

Development, New Delhi, Prof. Arun Bhagat, Communication Professor and Member, Bihar Public Service Commission. Around 80 research papers from Economics and Mass Communication were presented by various presenters from in and abroad India in the conference. The paper presentation sessions were coordinated by Miss Talat Jahan Begum, Faculty, DJMC & Mr Biswajit Bhoi, Assistant Prof, Dep’t of Economics.

A short cultural programme consisting of Odishi dance and Sambalpuri Dance was performed by students of Economics & JMC Departments.

Others present on the occasion were Dr. Rabi Narayan Patro, Visiting Professor, COATS, Dr. Subhendu Sekhar Padhi, Former Principal, Koraput Government College, Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, PRO,CUO, Dr. Pradeep Kumar Samantray, PS to VC, Faculty members of Dep’t of Economics and Dep’t of JMC-Dr P K Rath, Mr Biswajit Bhoi, Miss T J Begum, Dr Sony Parhi, Mr Artatrana Sahu & Mr Telaram Meher and others including faculty members of other departments, research scholars and students of the University.