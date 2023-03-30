The producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves of the Oscars Award winning movie ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.

In a tweet the PM expressed happiness over meeting with the important team members of the Oscars winning documentary.

The Prime Minister said the documentary making team has made India very proud. He said the cinematic brilliance and success of the movie has drawn global attention as well as acclaim.