Two-day ‘Varshik Niti Samvad Shivir’ of NCC held in New Delhi

A two-day ‘Varshik Niti Samvad Shivir’ of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) took place in New Delhi on June 04-05, 2024. The conference’s primary focus was to review the progress of the ongoing expansion plan of NCC as per the Government directives to meet the aspirations of the youth. It was inaugurated by DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and attended by Additional Directors General & Deputy Directors General representing NCC Directorates from across the country.

During the meeting, DG NCC highlighted the substantial efforts made in the last one year to enhance training, infrastructure and logistics functions of the NCC. He emphasised on the need for institutionalised training to be the raison de’être (reason for being) of all Directorates in order to meaningfully contribute towards nation building, social awareness and community development programmes. He reiterated NCC’s unwavering commitment to motivate young Indians and transform them into responsible citizens, in sync with the Government policies towards making the country ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

The conference was held at the newly-renovated Pratap Conference Hall, DG NCC Camp, Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi. The hall is named after Cadet Sergeant Pratap Singh of the 10th Punjab Battalion NCC, Gurdaspur who was awarded the Ashok Chakra Class III for his gallantry and selfless devotion to duty during firefighting operations at Gurdaspur Railway Station on September 13, 1965 during the war.