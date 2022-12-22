Twenty-seven lakh crore Aatmanirbhar financial package allotted to create employment opportunities for unorganised sector and migrant workers : Rameswar Teli

New Delhi : Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, today, said that as per the Employment and Unemployment survey conducted during NSS 68th round (2011-12) and Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted during July 2017 – June 2018, July 2018 – June 2019, July 2019 – June 2020 and July 2020 – June 2021, percentage share of regular wage/salaried workers among workers according to usual status separately for rural and urban areas of India are given below:-

Round(Year) percentage share of regular wage/ salaried workers among workers according to usual status Rural urban NSS 68th round (2011-12) 8.8 43.4 PLFS (2017-18) 13.1 47.0 PLFS (2018-19) 13.4 48.7 PLFS (2019-20) 12.5 48.8 PLFS (2020-21) 12.1 46.4

The written reply stated that employment generation coupled with improving employability of the youth is the priority concern of the Government. Government has taken various steps for generating employment in the country through various schemes viz. Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Deendayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana(PMMY), Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (ABRY) etc.

It was also mentioned in the reply that the Government has provided fiscal stimulus of more than rupees twenty-seven lakh crore as part of the Aatmanirbhar financial package specifically to create employment opportunities for migrant workers, workers for unorganised sector, strengthening of MSME Sector and promoting rural economy. It includes plethora of initiatives for all these sectors. Government has also implemented the National Career Service (NCS) Project as a Mission Mode Project for transformation of the National Employment Service to provide a variety of employment related services like job matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, apprenticeship, internships, etc.