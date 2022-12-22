Ministry of Culture administers the scheme of Scholarship and Fellowship Financial Support to protect Folklore Artists

New Delhi : Ministry of Culture administers the scheme of Scholarship and Fellowship for promotion of art and culture through which scholars and artists including folklore artists are provided financial assistance in the form of scholarships and fellowships to pursue their respective forms of art and buy the specific art instruments etc. Similarly, Sangeet Natak Akademi, an autonomous organization under Ministry of Culture, also provides financial assistance to support folklore artists across the country on the recommendation of its Advisory Committees.

Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), an autonomous organization under Ministry of Culture, implements Cultural Talent Search Scholarship Scheme (CTSSS) which provides facilities to young talented children in the age group of 10-14 years to study various art forms. Under this scheme, 650 scholarships are awarded every year out of which 100 are reserved for Tribal Culture (ST candidates).

Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India provides funds for Tribal Festivals (at State Level) like Hornbill Festival of Nagaland, Pawl-Kut festival of Mizoram and Medaram Jatra of Telangana through Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs).

Similarly, OCTAVE is a festival organized regularly by the Zonal Cultural Centres (ZCCs) to promote and protect the rich cultural heritage of North East Region. Only folk & tribal artists belonging to the North East Region are specifically provided opportunity to perform during this festival for which they are provided remuneration.

To protect, promote and preserve various forms of folk art and culture throughout the country, the Government of India has set up seven Zonal Cultural Centres (ZCCs) in the country. These ZCCs organize various cultural activities and programmes all over the country on regular basis for which folk and tribal artists are engaged by these ZCCs to showcase their talents. These artists are paid TA/DA, honorarium, boarding & lodging, local transport etc. to help them to earn their livelihood.