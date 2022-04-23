TVS Racing Strengthens Its International Footprint; Readies Its Factory Racers For The First-Ever TVS Asia One Make Championship, Globally

New Delhi : Inspired by its racing heritage of four decades, TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, makes a historic announcement with the first-ever TVS Asia One Make Championship today. This marks a significant milestone in TVS Racing’s global roadmap, making it the first-ever Asia One Make Championship by an Indian manufacturer. The championship will kicks-off in Malaysia this year, alongside the coveted Asian Road Racing Championship (ARRC).

TVS Racing has been pivotal in engineering the TVS Apache series through the company’s “Track to Road” strategy. This has resulted in TVS Apache becoming the fastest growing brand in the >150cc segment. The brand has redefined the sports segment with a focus on race performance, making it a highly desirable product for sports enthusiasts. TVS Racing is also the pioneer of the One Make Championship in the country, the first Indian manufacturer to introduce the series in India. Divided into the Open and Novice categories, the races run alongside categories including Rookie, Novice, RR 310, Women’s, and Media.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head – Premium Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “The engineering and performance prowess in our race machines has been derived from TVS Racing’s race-bred pedigree on the track, proving its mettle across a host of racing formats and has put us on the global map. We are excited about carving our success story internationally. The TVS Asia One Make Championship will play a pivotal role as a milestone in our global journey for TVS Racing.

We take this as an opportunity to take our learnings from the Indian tracks and demonstrate our capabilities internationally. We also look forward to having international racers atop our TVS Asia One Make Apache RR 310 motorcycles competing in the future championships.”

The rider selection process for the championship is scheduled at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia on April 27, 2022, to shortlist eight riders from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, Philippines etc. Additionally, eight other riders will be nominated independently by the TVS Racing team for the race.

The schedule for the four rounds of the championship this season is planned as below –

Round Date Location Circuit Round 1 May 27-29, 2022 Malaysia Sepang International Circuit Round 2 July 1-3, 2022 Indonesia Mandalika International Circuit Round 3 August 12-14, 2022 Japan Sugo International Circuit Round 4 November 18-20, 2022 Thailand Chang International Circuit

Participating racers of the TVS Asia One Make Championship 2022 will ride sixteen Race-Spec TVS Asia One Make Apache RR 310 motorcycles, designed with TVS Motor’s racing DNA. This motorcycle draws inspiration from Akula – the striking supersport motorcycle concept that was globally showcased during the 2016 Auto Expo.

The exclusively built Race-Spec TVS Asia One Make Apache RR 310 has been designed and engineered from the ground up and gets substantial technology for uncompromised racetrack performance. The engine of the motorcycle is a 312cc DOHC four-valve liquid-cooled machine that produces higher power than the street-legal TVS Apache RR 310. The engine uses forged pistons, titanium valves and HLHD Cams, resulting in higher power output. The motorcycle is also equipped with RAM Air Intake system that further increases the top speed. With the extensive use of carbon fibre, the race machine has shed a lot of weight, translating into faster lap times. The motorcycle’s bodywork is designed to have low drag force for a better top-speed on the track. In addition, the motorcycle uses Ohlins adjustable and custom-built suspension and runs on Dunlop soft compound radial racing tyres.