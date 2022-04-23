Over 2.61Cr 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 187.46 Cr (1,87,46,72,536) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,29,79,714 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.61 Cr (2,61,95,248) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 3,10,701 precaution doses have been administered in age group 18-59 years so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10404669 2nd Dose 10011428 Precaution Dose 4677062 FLWs 1st Dose 18414845 2nd Dose 17531023 Precaution Dose 7302706 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 26195248 2nd Dose 2344222 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58094473 2nd Dose 41179707 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555446538 2nd Dose 475009338 Precaution Dose 65670 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202877959 2nd Dose 187274923 Precaution Dose 245031 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126834923 2nd Dose 116662918 Precaution Dose 14099853 Precaution Dose 2,63,90,322 Total 1,87,46,72,536

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at15,079.Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,656patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,17,724.

2,527new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,55,179 COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.42Cr (83,42,81,170) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.50% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.56%.