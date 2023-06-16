TVS Eurogrip Tyres makes a mark at Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo in Panama

Hyderabad : TVS Eurogrip, one of the fastest-growing global brands in the powered 2-wheeler & 3-wheeler tyres, and Off-Highway Tyres, participated in Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo in Panama that started on 14th June 2023 and displayed their products from OHT & 2W range.

In the last few years, the company has made significant investments in capacity expansion and technology of off-highway tyres and are showcasing their capabilities in international forums as new products are being rolled out continuously.

On display as part of the OHT product range were Tigertrac Agri Radial and Agri Bias tyres as well as new sizes in construction tyres. A set of new products from the premium two-wheeler tyre range including motorcycle tubeless tyres like Duratrail, Beamer were displayed alongside. Visitors also got to touch and feel E Torq – a tyre specifically designed for electric two-wheelers and Climber XC – an international product for off-roading.

Co. spokesperson quoted “We are happy to participate in the Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo and showcase our innovations in tyre technology. There was good response to our products in this part of the world. This has been a great platform to reach out to new partners and customers”

The footfall at booth no P1409 at Panama Convention Center, Panama, Rep. of Panama, was encouraging and will lead to the brand’s growth in Latin America, he added.

TVS Eurogrip products are available in over 85 countries across the world and participating in leading business platforms like Latin tyre & Auto Parts Expo will help in building TVS Eurogrip as a global brand and to engage with customers.

Apart from the exhibition, there was also a conference that featured a series of engaging presentations led by top industry experts on topics ranging from global tyre trends, technology, EV automotive, EV tyres and retread tyre market.

Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo is the foremost tyre and auto part shows in Latin America. TVS Eurogrip Tyres will be among the 500 international exhibitors who will be present. The exhibitors include tyre manufacturers, tyre service and repair companies, retreading wheels and auto part manufacturers.

The expo concludes on 16th June, 2023.