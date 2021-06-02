Tribal products to be showcased at New York’s Times Square to commemorate International Yoga Day and Summer Solstice at an event on June 21 2021

New Delhi: As a part of its mission to promote tribal products and connect tribal entrepreneurs access to larger national and international markets, TRIFED is now collaborating with the Consulate General Of India in New York to explore various channels for popularizing these products in the United States of America. As a first, a variety of these unique, ethnic products will be on display at The Solstice Event on 21st June, 2021!

This was discussed and finalised at a meeting that took place between Mr. Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED and Mr. Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General, Consulate General of India, New York on May 19, 2021.

Speaking about the pivotal role this partnership will play in promoting tribal products, Shri Pravir Krishna added, “ Our tribal brethren have a lot of talent and this is reflected in their unique handicrafts and products. The greatness of the tribes lies in the fact that they have managed to retain their primal ways and natural simplicity. This collaboration will give them a chance to display their unique and range of products to a larger international audience. TRIFED has been working actively. to generate more income for the tribals and enhance their livelihoods. This is one step further in that direction.”

To start with, a range of tribal products, comprising both organic, essential natural immunity-boosting products such as millets, rice, spices, honey, chyawanprash, amla, ashwagandha powders, herbal teas and coffee and accessories such as yoga mats, wind flutes, herbal soaps, bamboo aromatic candles etc will be sent to New York for being showcased at the Solstice International Yoga day event.

Other potential areas of collaboration, both short and long term, are being explored. These include the inclusion of Tribes India products in the gifting product list of the Consulate General of India New York Office, possibilities of Campus Exchanges and Internships along with Entrepreneurial crash visits to India to study TRIFED’s model, through partnership with Student Unions and Universities in the USA; possibility of tie-up of Cultural and Innovation Centres in the USA with TRIBES INDIA; and potential opportunities of working together for Sustainable Living Projects in the East and West Coast. Among the long-term opportunities being explored is the association to celebrate the UN Year of Millets in 2023.

TRIFED continues in its endeavour to generate more income and livelihoods for the tribal people and help in a complete transformation of tribal lives and livelihoods across the country.