TPSODL organises blood donation camp to mark 183rd birth anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata

Berhampur : TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), the joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha Government for power distribution in Southern Odisha, today celebrated, 183rd birth anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, also regarded as the legendary ‘Father of Indian Industry’. The Founder’s Day celebrations was organised at the Corporate office of TPSODL.

The company had also organised a blood donation camp to commemorate the birth anniversary. This noble initiative received an overwhelming response. 102 units of blood was donated by employees including senior officials of the company.

On this occasion, Mr Arvind Singh, Chief Executive Officer, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd, said: “JN Tata epitomised the spirt of Indians who care deeply for the country. As we celebrate the pioneering spirit of his achievements, it is our responsibility to carry forward his legacy and provide something meaningful to the society. I am extremely happy to see the enthusiastic participation of our employees in the blood donation camp. We will continue our efforts towards social upliftment of the society.”