TPSODL Bags Best CSR Project of the Year Award

Berhampur, March: In a notable recognition, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Best CSR Project of the Year award at the Indian Social Impact Awards. The company is awarded for its significant impact through the Livelihood Enhancement Program under Project ‘SAKSHAM’ to support employability and employment. Under this initiative, the company has supported over 300 Women Self-Help

Groups (WSHGS), empowering them with diverse income-generating activities such as millet cultivation, floriculture, poultry farning, and backyard farming. Women and their groups are being given essential training and relative support for their livelihood enhancement.

Additionally, TPSODL’s Vocational Training Centre in Aska has played a key role in shaping the skills of several youths. As of now, hundreds of students have been placed in several organizations across India as welders.

Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL, says, “We are honored to receive the ‘Best CSR Project of the Year’ award. This recognition proves our commitment to create a positive impact on livelihoods and empowering youth and women with valuable skills. We remain dedicated to contributing to the socio-economic development of the communities in Southern Odisha.”