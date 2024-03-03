Dwijadas Basak appointed CEO of TPNODL

Balasore, March 3, 2024: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dwijadas Basak as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, effective from February 24, 2024. With over three decades of experience in power distribution management, Mr. Basak brings a wealth of expertise to his new role Prior to joining TPNODL, Mr. Basak served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), where he played a pivotal role in driving operational excellence. In his new capacity, Mr. Basak has relocated from Bhubaneswar to Balasore. A seasoned electrical engineer, Mr. Basak has held various leadership positions within the Tata Power Group. Before moving to Odisha, he was the Chief Commercial and Social Impact Group at Tata Power-DDL in New Delhi. Mr. Basak succeeds Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar, who has moved on to explore opportunities outside the Tata Power Group. Mr. Dwijadas Basak said, ” am thankful to the Board of TPNODL for providing me the opportunity to serve the discom and look forward to continue to serve our customers, with focus on operational excellence, collaboration, and innovation. We remain committed to providing 24/7 reliable and quality power supply to our customers in Northern Odisha.” Mr. Basak has worked with three major private power distribution companies in his three decades long career. He has served in AES Electro Paulo where he was involved in the business of power distribution in the State of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Since 2003, he has been associated with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. in various roles and had played a key role in the transformation journey of the distribution business. He has done Advanced Management Program (SLDP) 2022-2023 from lIM Ahmedabad and has also completed Advanced Leadership Course at lIM Bangalore. He has obtained certification in General Management (TGELS) from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan and Tata Management Training Centre ( Mr. Basak graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from the India Engineering Science and Technology (|IEST), Shibpur, formerly known as Bengal College, Shibpur. He is also a fellow member of the Institution of Engineers (India).