TPCODL takes special measures to ensure power supply during severe heatwave

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) has implemented several special measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the ongoing severe heatwave, as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In addition, the Company has nearly completed the network restoration work following the recent Kalbaishakhi spells.

The dedicated workforce of TPCODL has tirelessly worked day and night to restore power supply in all affected areas. The restoration efforts are being closely monitored by the Central Power System Control Center (C-PSCC) and divisional-level monitoring teams.

TPCODL has successfully restored the majority of impacted networks and is actively addressing specific complaints. CEO of TPCODL, Mr. Arvind Singh, shared these updates during his meeting with the Chief Secretary of Odisha Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS, today.

To ensure reliable power supply and swift restoration in case of another spell of Kalbaishakhi, TPCODL has deployed 7,700 ground staff equipped with poles, conductors, hydra and polemasters. The Company has also deployed Aska lights for restoration works during night.

In addition to the above, 1,000 staff members are ready to be deployed during any exigencies.

In response to the current situation, all leaves of TPCODL technical staff have been cancelled and the entire team is fully committed to serve our customers.

TPCODL has taken additional measures for restoration work, including coordination with the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and local administration for material transportation in river crossing areas through boats.

TPCODL remains committed to providing quality electricity supply to its consumers.



