TPCODL observes Tata Sustainability Month 2023

Bhubaneswar, 11 July 2023: Harnessing the power of collective action and in order to promote sustainable business practices, TPCODL, a joint venture between Odisha Government and Tata Power, observed Sustainability Month in June 2023. Organized by the Tata Sustainability Group every year, the celebration aims to encourage employees to come together to connect, adopt and act to create a positive impact on the environment.



In line with this year’s theme ‘SMART Solutions to Plastic Pollution’ #BeatPlasticPollution Campaign was organised to create awareness about plastic pollution, it’s devastating impact and smart solutions to beat plastic pollution through informed actions. TPCODL held a number of engagement activities and competitions for employees, employee wards, customers & school students to sensitize them about the importance of preserving our environment. The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 1000 employees and their families.



During the month long celebration, plastic waste collection drives were organized across TPCODL offices including corporate office, division offices (Marsaghai, BED, Nimpada, Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur) and circle offices (Cuttack & Dhenkanal). Sapling planting was also conducted in association with women self-help groups, more than 500 saplings were planted this year.



On the occasion of World Environment Day, TPCODL had also launched 15 Electric Bikes for its Projects Team. These EV vehicles will result in CO2 emission reduction of 72.9 tonnes/year, the company plans to further scale it.



Club Enerji sessions were also conducted in schools of Angul and Nayagarh, with over 150 students participating. These sessions were conducted to educate people about energy and resources conservation, electrical and road safety, impact of plastic pollution and smart ways to reduce it.



The celebrations were concluded during a ceremony in Bhubaneshwar. The event was graced by senior officials of the company and recognized employees’ contribution during Sustainability Month. Some of best entries received during the competitions were also exhibited at the ceremony.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO – TPCODL said, “We, at TPCODL, have committed to adopting sustainable solutions to address plastic pollution. We hope that by participating in the Tata Sustainability Month activities, we are able to create a culture of sustainability and our efforts will help in adoption of smart solutions to preserve our planet.”



