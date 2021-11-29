Tourism Sector contributes around 15% in total employment of the country as per 3rd Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) for the years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20

New Delhi : The Ministry of Tourism under its Swadesh Darshan scheme has sanctioned 76 projects under identified themes which includes 2 projects under Rural Theme. Identification, Promotion and Development of Tourism is primarily the responsibility of the State Government.

As per estimation in accordance with 3rd Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) for subsequent years namely 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, the contribution of Tourism in total employment of the country is as under:

2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 Share in Jobs (in %) 14.78 14.78 15.34 Direct (%) 6.44 6.48 6.69 Indirect (%) 8.34 8.39 8.65 Direct + Indirect jobs due to tourism (In millions) 72.69 75.85 79.86 Note: The above estimates have been updated using National Account Statistics (NAS) 2021, Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2018-19.

The Ministry of Tourism undertakes holistic promotions of various Tourism Destinations including those located in backward areas. The various activities undertaken includes release of campaigns in domestic and international markets, promotion through tourism related events, participation in trade shows, webinars, support to tour operators & other stakeholders etc.

This information was given by Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy in reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.