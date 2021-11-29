Destination Based Skill Development Training Programme for creation of employment at tourist destinations across the country

New Delhi : Taking note of large scale scope for creation of employment at tourist destinations, the Ministry of Tourism started the Destination Based Skill Development training programme at 7 iconic sites i.e. Taj Mahal at Agra, Humayun Tomb, Red Fort, QutubMinar at Delhi, Mahabodhi Temple at Bihar, Colva Beach at Goa and Kaziranga at Assam in FY 2019-20 to train, upgrade and sensitize the local people residing near these tourism sites and destinations.

This programme continued in Financial Year (FY) 2020-21 and upscaled to more than 150 new destinations. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic this programme took place at 44 destinations. This programme is continued during the current FY 2021-22. So far this programme has taken place at 24 destinations.

This information was given by Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy in reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.