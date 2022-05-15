Totally destroy the criminals – MP Chief Minister Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that law and order and public welfare are most important. This is the priority of the government. Interacting with all the Commissioners and Inspectors General of Police of the state through video conferencing, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the administrative and police officers should ensure the welfare of the people in each district with full coordination. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan started the discussion with law and order in a meeting held at his residence this morning. He said that law and order is my top priority. The job of the police is to make arrangements for all the citizens to live in peace.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that criminals should be destroyed. No mafia should be allowed to flourish. Thousands of acres of land have been freed from mafia in the state. The plan for the use of this land is being finalized. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that those involved in poaching and illegal liquor business should be crushed. He said that the officers should take this meeting as a new light and play a meaningful role. He directed all of them to work actively in the interest of the common man while staying healthy with yoga, meditation, physical exercise and morning walk. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that my role as the Chief Minister and your work in your post is meaningful only when we pay full attention to public service.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that I am very disturbed by the Guna incident. It is my resolve not to spare any criminal. In the case of Guna, such strict action will be taken against the criminals which will be recorded in history. Strictest action should be taken against those who commit poaching and other crimes. For this, instructions have been given from the Director General of Police to the police station level. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the work of continuous review should be done in the police department. The criminals should be identified. Make an effort that crimes do not take place.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that good action has been taken by the police in some districts. For this the concerned officers and staff deserve to be congratulated. He said that quick action must always be taken. There should be a system to prevent crimes effectively. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that crimes against women should also be kept under watch. Work analysis should be done regularly in each district. Crime control will be reviewed again soon.

Drinking water management and power supply

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there should be adequate drinking water arrangement for the general public in urban and rural areas. Collectors should play the role of coordinators. There should be no problem of drinking water in any area. If there is any technical problem in the operation of tap-water schemes, the system should be rectified immediately. If hand pumps are damaged, these should also be repaired. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a team has been formed at the block level. If the water in drinking water schemes has gone down considerably, then rising pipes can be used. Electricity supply should not be a problem for drinking water schemes. Water should be supplied according to the fixed schedule. Publicity should also be given to this system. A register has been arranged in the offices for registering complaints. Complaints of CM Helpline should also be taken seriously. The field staff should be made aware. Coordination among the staff of Rural Development, Water Resources, Public Health Engineering and Energy Department is must. All necessary measures should be adopted. If the local water source is not effective then water should be supplied through tankers. The Chief Minister said that arrangements for power supply should also be ensured without any hindrance. All should work as a team right from Bhopal to Chaupal.

Series of public welfare programmes

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that on May 16, the amount would be distributed to the beneficiaries of Sambal Yojana. Mission Nagarodaya is very important for the state. Beneficiaries will be benefited in many schemes.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Mission Nagarodaya is starting on May 17. Work is starting with about Rs 20 thousand 753 crore. These works will change the picture of cities. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed the collectors and the officers of the Urban Development Department to ensure that the Mission Nagarodaya is organized systematically. Beneficiaries will be benefited for other schemes including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Griha Pravesh of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Shahari Awas Yojana will be conducted. Beneficiaries will get the benefits of about Rs 12 thousand crore. The ministers in-charge of the districts will be present in the programmes.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in view of the summer season, arrangements should be made for drinking water at the programmes of Mission Nagaroday. Programmes related to Amrit Yojana-2, Swachh Bharat-2, welfare of street vendors should be done in the presence of public representatives. Programmes will be held in 413 urban bodies of the state. An interest free loan of Rs 120 crore will be given to the beneficiaries. More than six hundred new Mukhya Mantri Sanjeevani Clinics will also be started. In-charge ministers will be present in the districts. The cooperation of various voluntary organizations should be obtained. The programmes will be telecast live through Doordarshan and webcast. Maximum participation of the public should be ensured.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that on May 17, moong dal will be distributed to school students at the state level. 10 kg will be distributed to the students of primary classes and 15 kg to the students of middle and other classes. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that moong dal should be supplied to people from ration shops. There should be no irregularities in this work. Strictest action will be taken against the guilty.

An amount of Rs 1650 crores will be transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries under the Kisan Kalyan Yojana, on May 18. In this programme, local public representatives will address the programme followed by the Chief Miniter’ address. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will attend this programme from Rewa. The local administration should make necessary efforts to connect about 82 lakh farmers of the state with the programme.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that on May 19, the work of distribution of certificates will be done under the Chief Minister’s Urban Land Rights Scheme. Similarly, on May 20, programmes related to Kayakalp Award will be held.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the work of Amrit Sarovar should be speeded up. The development of Amrit Sarovar should be an example for the village in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. These lakes can also be made the center of tourist attraction. Also, efforts should be made to make Amrit Sarovar a place of inspiration and patriotism. Schemes should be continuously reviewed by all Chief Executive Officers along with Collectors and Commissioners. In the meeting, the implementation of Livelihood Mission, MGNREGA and other schemes were also discussed.

Director General of Police Shri Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Principal Secretary Urban Development and Housing Shri Manish Singh, Principal Secretary Public Relations Shri Raghavendra Kumar Singh, Commissioner Urban Development Shri Nikunj Shrivastava and other officers were present.

Important Public Welfare Programmes – A glance

On May 16, an amount of Rs 600 crores will be distributed to the beneficiaries of Sambal Yojana.

On May 17, griha pravesh of urban beneficiaries will be conducted in Pradhan Mantri Awas. Along with an amount of about Rs 600 crores, Rs 12 thousand crore will be provided to the beneficiaries in other schemes. In-charge ministers will stay in their districts.

Moong dal will be distributed to the students on May 17. After this programme starts, the next distribution will be done from ration shops.

On May 18, Rs 1650 crore amount of Mukhya Mantri Kisan-Kalyan Yojana will be transferred.

On May 19, certificates will be distributed in the Chief Minister’s Urban Land Rights Scheme.

A programme related to Kayakalp Award will be held on May 20.