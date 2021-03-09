Total stock of food grains in the Central Pool as on 01st February, 2021 was 561.93 lakh tonnes

New Delhi: Under PDS reforms the Department of Food & Public Distribution had implemented a scheme on ‘End-to-end Computerization of TPDS Operations’ to improve the efficiency & transparency of the distribution of food grains system and to address other challenges such as leakages and diversion of food grains, elimination of fake and bogus ration cards, etc. Under this scheme, ration cards/beneficiaries database have been completely digitized in all States/UTs, transparency portal and online grievance redressal facility/Toll-free number have been implemented in all States/UTs, online allocation has been implemented in all States/UTs (except UTs of Chandigarh and Puducherry which have adopted DBT Cash Transfer scheme) and supply chain has been computerized in 31 States/UTs.

Besides above, the Automation of Fair Price Shops (FPS) is also being done in all States/UTs by installing electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) devices at the FPSs for the distribution of food grains in a transparent manner (electronically) and for unique identification of genuine beneficiaries through biometric/Aadhaar authentication on the ePoS device. At present, more than 92% of Fair Price Shops (FPSs) across the country have ePoS devices and facility for biometric identification of beneficiaries.

The total stock of food grains in the Central Pool as on 01.02.2021 was 561.93 lakh tons consisting of 318.31 lakh tons of wheat and 243.62 lakh tons of rice. The quantum of wheat and rice (Paddy in terms of rice) procured during 2020-21 is as under:

(Fig. in LMT)

KMS/RMS Rice Wheat 2020-21 447.73# 389.92

# KMS 2020-21 is under progress. Figures reported is as on 01.03.2021

The MSP for paddy and wheat fixed by Govt. of India for current year 2020-21 is as under:

(In Rs/qtl)

Year Wheat Paddy Common Grade ‘A’ 2020-21 1925 1868 1888

During the COVID-19 pandemic year 2020-21 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) (April- November, 2020) the following was allocation of food grains:-

(In thousand tons)

Schemes Rice Wheat Total Pradhan Mantri garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) (April- November, 2020) 21408.081 10697.421 32105.502

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao in Lok Sabha today.