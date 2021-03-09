222 lakh MT of sugar produced by the domestic sugar mills till February 2021

New Delhi: The sugar production in the country during current sugar season 2020-21 is estimated to be at 310 lakh MT as against the estimated domestic consumption of 260 lakh MT. As on 28.02.2021, 222 lakh MT of sugar has been produced by the domestic sugar mills.

In order to evacuate the surplus stock of sugar, the Government has allocated mill-wise export quota of 60 lakh MT for export during current sugar season. Besides, the Government is encouraging sugar mills to produce ethanol from sugarcane juice, sugar, sugar syrup and B-Hy molasses to divert excess sugar.

Government has also fixed remunerative price of ethanol from various feedstock to encourage sugar mills to divert excess sugar.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao in Lok Sabha today.