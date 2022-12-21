Total route length of 1610 Km of Dedicated Freight Corridor has been completed out of total 2843 Km till October, 2022

For dedicated freight movement, Indian Railways has undertaken a mega-infrastructure project namely the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), comprising Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC- from Dadri to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust 1506 Km) and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor(EDFC- from Ludhiana to Sonnagar-1337 Km) totalling 2843 route Km.

A total route length of 1610 Km (799 Km of EDFC and 811 Km of WDFC) has been completed out of total 2843 Km till October, 2022.

Joint Parcel Product (JPP) has been launched by Indian Railways in collaboration with India Post which aims to target business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) market with focus on e-Commerce and MSME market. Under the ‘JPP’, India Post provides First & Last Mile services, and Indian Railways provide the Middle Mile services.

In this regard, a pilot project for ‘JPP’ has been launched on 31.03.2022, by attaching a Parcel Van in Tapti Ganga Express (19045/46) between Surat and Varanasi.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.