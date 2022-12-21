About 80% of reserved Railway tickets are being booked online

New Delhi : The digitalisation of railway services and database is an ongoing process. The Information Technology applications of Indian Railways caters to transportation services (passenger and freight), fixed infrastructure (project, operations and maintenance), Rolling stock (manufacture, operations and maintenance) & resource management (finance, materials and human resources).

The digital initiatives and on-ground services are seamlessly integrated through well documented instructions and manuals. Training of staff is also organised on need basis.

To create awareness for digital initiatives, regular campaigns are organised for rural and urban population through various media. Online ticketing through mobile and website is available globally. About 80% of reserved tickets are being booked online. Mobile Application on various platforms is also available for booking reserved and unreserved tickets as well as provision of other railway services.

