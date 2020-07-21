Total recoveries leap up to 7.2 lakh; National Recovery Rate improves to 62.72%

New Delhi: Sustained, proactive, progressive and evidence-based strategies for effective surveillance, testing through expanded effective country-wide network of labs, coupled with Standard Treatment Protocol for ensuring effective clinical treatment of COVID19 cases have resulted in a progressive increase of 24,491 in COVID-19 recoveries during the last 24 hours. This has pushed the cumulative figure of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 7,24,577, as on date.

The recovery rate has further improved to 62.72%.

This has also ensured that India continues to have one of the lowest Case Fatality Rates, at 2.43%, which is consistently falling.

The gap between the number of recovered cases and active cases has increased to 3,22,048 at present. Presently, there are 4,02,529 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

In the last 24 hours, 3,33,395 samples were tested. Cumulatively 1,43,81,303 samples have been tested in the country. This has been possible through ever expanding diagnostic lab network of 1274 labs, including 892 labs in the government sector and 382 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 651 (Govt: 398 + Private: 253)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 516 (Govt: 457 + Private: 59)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 107 (Govt: 37 + Private: 70)

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at:

https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf .

