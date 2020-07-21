Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Calls for Balancing Life and Livelihood, as India Unlocks

New Delhi: Minister of Steel and Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today addressed a webinar on “Working in Covid-19 times”, organised by the Ministry of Steel. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Pradhan said that as the nation unlocks and people get back to work, we must understand that the virus is very much here and it’s important to take all precautions and balance life and livelihood. He also said that in the last few months we have established protocols and practices with significant success to fight against the #Covid_19 pandemic and talked about the need to continue following all recommendations by experts, ensure social distancing, wear masks, wash our hands to contain the spread of infection.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Steel Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste talked about the role of steel CPSEs in the fight against the pandemic, high recovery rate in India, the economic package announced by the Government and the need to adopt a more healthy lifestyle. He said that people in rural areas and tribal belt have been relatively less affected by the pandemic as compared to the urban populace, and this can be largely attributed to their lifestyle, food habits, and closeness to the nature.

AIIMS Delhi Director Dr. Randeep Guleria talked about the steps which need to be taken to minimise the risk of infection while resuming work, adjusting to the new normal of wearing masks, ensuring social distancing, washing hands, self monitoring, contact tracing and realigning workplace practices to minimise the risk of infection spread.

Dr. Ishwar V. Basavaraddi, Director, MDNIY, Ministry of AYUSH, elaborated upon the basic yoga postures and practices which could help enhance one’s immunity and stay healthy.

The webinar also witnessed participation from officials from the Ministry of Steel and its CPSEs.

