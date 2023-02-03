National

Total number of consumer complaints filed online through e-Daakhil portal (as on 24.01.2023) in the country is 35,898 : Ashwini Kumar Choubey

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha that, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 provides for e-filing of the complaints. Further theConsumer Protection (Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions) Rules, 2020 provide for the manner offiling of complaints electronically in National Commissions, State Commission and District Commission.e-Daakhil portal was launched for electronically filing of complaints.  So far besides theNational Commission, e-filling facility has been operationalised in 34 States/UTs. The features of e-Daakhil inter-alia includefacility for user registration, online fee payment, application status, rejoinders, SMS/mail alert and for uploadingcomplaint documents. It thus provides for speedy, effective and hassle-free resolution of cases.

The total number of consumer complaints filed online through e-Daakhil portal (as on 24.01.2023) in the country is 35,898. The details of such complaints filed and resolved have been annexed.

A scheme titled ‘Computerization & Computer Networking of Consumer Commissions’ i.e. ‘CONFONET’ is being implemented by the Department of Consumer Affairs. Under this scheme, necessary hardware and manpower support is being provided to the Consumer Commissions all across the country to facilitate online filing of consumer complaints, e-hearing, e-affidavit, e-payment, e-notice, e-judgment etc.

ANNEXURE

National Commission

National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission COMPLAINTS FILED

(A)

 COMPLAINTS REGISTERED COMPLAINTS RESOLVED
  6345 365 99

 

State Commissions

Sl. No. STATES/UTs COMPLAINTS FILED

(B)

 COMPLAINTS REGISTERED COMPLAINTS RESOLVED
1 ANDAMAN NICOBAR 72 46 15
2 ANDHRA PRADESH 561 38 9
3 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 16 3 0
4 ASSAM 58 17 5
5 BIHAR 774 202 31
6 CHANDIGARH 977 829 94
7 CHHATTISGARH 178 22 3
8 DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN AND DIU  

3

  

0

  

0
9 DELHI 4675 1642 393
10 GOA 43 4 1
11 GUJARAT 1230 196 52
12 HARYANA 1499 206 65
13 HIMACHAL PRADESH 121 41 16
14 JHARKHAND 747 468 32
15 KARNATAKA 2618 1044 158
16 KERALA 265 87 24
17 LAKSHADWEEP 1 0 0
18 MADHYA PRADESH 3857 3156 160
19 MAHARASHTRA 4332 1105 267
20 MANIPUR 4 0 0
21 MEGHALAYA 5 5 1
22 MIZORAM 2 1 0
23 NAGALAND 4 0 0
24 ODISHA 387 174 65
25 PUDUCHERRY 2 0 0
26 PUNJAB 490 112 52
27 RAJASTHAN 886 118 14
28 SIKKIM 13 0 0
29 TAMIL NADU 638 42 12
30 TELANGANA 882 28 9
31 TRIPURA 37 7 6
32 UTTAR PRADESH 3142 1156 273
33 UTTARAKHAND 271 37 17
34 WEST BENGAL 763 92 36
  TOTAL 29553 10878 1810
