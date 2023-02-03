Total number of consumer complaints filed online through e-Daakhil portal (as on 24.01.2023) in the country is 35,898 : Ashwini Kumar Choubey

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha that, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 provides for e-filing of the complaints. Further theConsumer Protection (Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions) Rules, 2020 provide for the manner offiling of complaints electronically in National Commissions, State Commission and District Commission.e-Daakhil portal was launched for electronically filing of complaints. So far besides theNational Commission, e-filling facility has been operationalised in 34 States/UTs. The features of e-Daakhil inter-alia includefacility for user registration, online fee payment, application status, rejoinders, SMS/mail alert and for uploadingcomplaint documents. It thus provides for speedy, effective and hassle-free resolution of cases.

The total number of consumer complaints filed online through e-Daakhil portal (as on 24.01.2023) in the country is 35,898. The details of such complaints filed and resolved have been annexed.

A scheme titled ‘Computerization & Computer Networking of Consumer Commissions’ i.e. ‘CONFONET’ is being implemented by the Department of Consumer Affairs. Under this scheme, necessary hardware and manpower support is being provided to the Consumer Commissions all across the country to facilitate online filing of consumer complaints, e-hearing, e-affidavit, e-payment, e-notice, e-judgment etc.

ANNEXURE

National Commission

National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission COMPLAINTS FILED (A) COMPLAINTS REGISTERED COMPLAINTS RESOLVED 6345 365 99

State Commissions