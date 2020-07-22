Total 19.32 LMT food grains lifted by the States and UTs under PMGKAY-2

New Delhi: As per the Food Corporation of India report dated 21.07.2020, FCI currently has 253.28 LMT rice and 531.05 LMT wheat. Hence, a total of 784.33 LMT food grain stock is available (excluding the ongoing purchase of wheat and paddy, which have not yet reached the godown). About 95 LMT food grains is required for a month under NFSA, PMGKAY and other welfare schemes.

Since the lockdown, about 139.97 LMT food grains have been lifted and transported through 4999 rail rakes and total 285.07 LMT food grains have been transported till 30th June 2020. Since 1st July 2020, 26.69 LMT food grains have been lifted and transported through 953 rail rakes. Apart from the rail route, transportation was also done through roads and waterways. A total of 50.91 LMT food grains has been transported since 1st July 2020. Total 1.63 LMT food grains have been transported to the North-Eastern States since 1st July 2020.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana-1

Food grain (Rice/Wheat):

Under the PMGKAY, for the 3 months April, May and June 2020, a total of 119.5 LMT food grains (104.3 LMT rice and 15.2 LMT wheat) was required of which 101.51 LMT rice and 15.01 LMT wheat have been lifted by various States and UTs. A total of 117.08 LMT food grains has been lifted. In the month of April 2020, 37.43 LMT (94 %) food grains have been distributed to 74.86 crore beneficiaries, in May 2020, total 37.41 LMT (94%) food grains distributed to 74.82 crores beneficiaries and in the month of June 2020, 36.19 LMT (91%) food grains have been distributed to 72.38 crores beneficiaries (distribution of June month is still on). Total average distribution in three months is around 93 percent.

Pulses:

As regards Pulses, the total requirement for the three months was 5.87 LMT. So far, 5.83 LMT Pulses have been dispatched to States/UTs and 5.79 LMT have reached the States/UTs, while 4.89 LMT pulses have been distributed.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana-2:

Food grain (Rice/Wheat):

Since 01 July 2020, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana 2 has started, which will continue till November 2020. During this period, a total of 201 LMT food grains will be distributed among 81 crore beneficiaries, as well as a total of 12 LMT whole chana will be distributed among 19.4 crore families.

A total of 201.08 LMT food grains have been allocated for PMGKAY-2 to States and UTs for the 5 months period July to November 2020. This includes 91.14 LMT wheat and 109.94 LMT rice. A total of 19.32 LMT food grains have been lifted by various States and UTs. The Government of India is bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs. 76,062 crores under this scheme. Only wheat has been allocated to 4 States and UTs, rice has been allocated to 15 States/UTs and both rice and wheat have been allocated to the remaining 17 States/UTs.

Pulses:

As regards Pulses, the total requirement for the next five months is 12 LMT. Government of India is bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs 6849 crore under this scheme. A total of 10.38 LMT pulses (Toor-5.48 LMT, Moong-1.13 LMT, Urad-2.19 LMT, Chana-1.30 LMT and Masur-0.27 LMT ) is available in the stock as on 15.7.2020. Around 22.52 LMT chana is available in PSS stock and 1.30 LMT chana is available in PSF stock.

Food grain distribution to migrant labourers: (Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package)

Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat package, Government of India had decided that 8 LMT food grains will be provided to projected 8 crore migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under NFSA or State scheme PDS cards. 5 kg of food grain per person was to be distributed free of cost for the months of May and June to all migrants. The states and UTs have lifted 6.39 LMT of food grains. States and UTs have distributed 2,43,092 MT of food grains to (in May 2.40 crore and in June 2.47 crore) beneficiaries.

The Government of India also approved 39,000 MT chana for projected 1.96 crore migrant families. An estimated 8 crore migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under NFSA or State scheme PDS cards would be given 1 kg of gram/dal per family for the month of May and June for free. This allocation of gram/dal is being done according to the need of the states. Around 33,745 MT chana have been dispatched to the states and UTs. A total 33,378 MT chana has been lifted by various States and UTs. Total 11,678 MT chana has been distributed by the states and UTs.

The Government of India is bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs. 3,109 crores for food grain and Rs 280 crores for gram under this scheme. The time period for distribution of balance of allocated free food grains to beneficiaries of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has been further extended till 31st August 2020.

Food grain Procurement:

As on 21.07.2020, total 389.74 LMT wheat (RMS 2020-21) and 751.10 LMT rice (KMS 2019-20) were procured.

One Nation One Ration Card:

As on 01 June 2020, the One Nation One Ration Card scheme is enabled in 20 States/UTs, namely – Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Daman & Diu (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Tripura. By 31st March 2021 all remaining States will be added to One Nation One Ration Card scheme and the scheme will be operational all over India. The details and status of the scheme in remaining States/UTs under One Nation One Ration Card is as follows: –

S. No State % of ePoS Aadhar Seeding of Ration Cards (%) Expected date of joining the scheme 1 Andaman and Nicobar 96% 98% 1st August 2020 2 Manipur 61% 83% 1st August 2020 3 Nagaland 96% 73% 1st August 2020 4 Jammu and Kashmir 99% 100% Scheme will implement in some districts on 1st August 2020 and in remaining districts from 1st November,2020 5 Chhattisgarh 98% 98% 31st August 2020 6 Uttarakhand 77% 95% 1st September 2020 7 Tamil Nadu 100% 100% 1st October 2020 8 Ladakh 100% 91% 1st October 2020 9 Delhi 0% 100% 1st October 2020 10 Meghalaya 0% 1% 1st December 2020 11 West Bengal 96% 80% 1st January 2021 12 Arunachal Pradesh 1% 57% 1st January 2021 13 Assam 0% 0% 14 Lakshadweep 100% 100% (DBT) 15 Puducherry 0% 100% (DBT) DBT 16 Chandīgarh 0% 99%(DBT) DBT

