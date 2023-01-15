To foster spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship several events held on 6th day of Startup India Innovation Week

Continuing with the week long Start up India Innovation Week to foster spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, several events were successfully conducted across country today.

Atal Incubation Centre at Banasthali Vidhyapeeth is organizing a 2-day Mega Startup Fest on the 15th and 16th of January to bring creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial thinking. The first day of the fest witnessed participation from students across colleges and dynamic streams, including, Department of Engineering, Management, Biosciences, Pharmacy, Design.

Startup India organised the 6th session in the 7-day series of industry-focused webinars on the topic – Channelizing Private Investments into Startups. The webinar focussed on the different category of investors in the startup ecosystem and what they look at while investing in startups. The webinar was joined by enablers of the ecosystem such as Banks, Debt funds, Proptech funds as well as an accelerator to discuss the same.

The webinar can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m338gXB48po

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute – Technology Business Incubator in Mumbai organised a 9KM/18KM Cyclothon aimed at ‘Nurturing Innovation and Promoting Startups’.

Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council in Aurangabad, Maharashtra organised an ‘Interaction Meeting of Women Entrepreneurs’ for the women entrepreneurs & women led startups with the W20 India Chairperson Dr.Sandhya Purecha & Ms.D.Patnaik- Chief Coordinator W20 India. The speakers also discussed the scope of activities that are being executed by MAGIC -the India’s First, Regional Industries Association led sector Agnostic Incubator & SME Accelerator and the Impact it has created through the services offered to Startups & Women Entrepreneurs.