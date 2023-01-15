JIO LAUNCHES TRUE 5G IN ROURKELA & BRAHMAPUR ON MAKAR SANKRANTI

o Jio True 5G services go live in 16 cities across 8 states, today

o Invited Jio Welcome Offer users to get Unlimited 5G Data with up to 1 Gbps+ speed at no additional cost

Bhubaneswar: On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Reliance Jio has launched its True 5G services in two more cities of Odisha including the steel city Rourkela and silk city Brahmapur, today. Earlier, Jio True 5G service was launched in the temple city Bhubaneswar and silver city Cuttack on January 5, 2023.

Nationally, Jio today launched its True 5G services in the states of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, with Jio True 5G going live in 16 cities across the 8 states of Chhattisgarh (Raipur, Durg, Bhilai), Bihar (Patna, Muzaffarpur), Jharkhand (Ranchi, Jamshedpur), Karnataka (Bijapur, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Bellary), Odisha (Rourkela, Brahmapur), Kerala (Kollam), Andhra Pradesh (Eluru), Maharashtra (Amravati).

In Odisha, with the addition of Rourkela and Brahmapur, Jio True 5G is now available in four cities across the state. Jio True 5G will be a true game changer for the steel city Rourkela, also a major business and education hub of the state, as this will usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences both for the citizens as well as visitors to the city. Jio’s True 5G Data is getting launched at an apt time in Rourkela, as along with Bhubaneswar the steel city is co-hosting the ongoing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, starting from this week. Similarly, users in the silk city Berhampur, the gateway of southern Odisha will now access Data on the next-gen Jio True 5G network. It is worth mentioning here that Jio commands more than two-third data market share and two in every three smartphone users in Odisha use Jio.

Starting 14th January, Jio users in Rourkela and Brahmapur will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, in which they get Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Commenting at the launch, Jio Spokesperson said “Technology is a great uniter. Jio is proud to launch its Jio True 5G services in the three states of Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand and extend its reach in five states of Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, during such an auspicious time which is marked by festivities, including Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, and Bihu.

We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services in 16 new cities across 8 states across the country, as we step up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation. We want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023.

These new True 5G-powered cities are important tourism, commerce, and industrial destinations in our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of these regions will not just get the best telecommunication services but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.

We continue to work with the governments of all states in our endeavour to extend the Jio True 5G coverage and to ensure that the benefits of Jio True 5G technology reach users across the country.”