Till now 1,15,390 people returned to #Odisha, not a single migrant walks within State boundaries: Odisha Govt

Bhubaneswar: So far 1,15,390 people, who were stranded in other states amid COVID19 Lockdown, have returned to Odisha; 15,360 have returned today informed Odisha Govt spokesperson Subroto Bagchi.

So far, 1,349 buses & 4,372 four-wheelers have passed through 12 border check points in Odisha. Chief Minister’s Relief Fund money being spent to see to it that not a single migrant walks within State boundaries informed DGP Abhay.

We want to ensure that no migrant returning from outside states will have to walk after passing through any border checkpoints in Odisha; proper arrangements will be made for their travel & also for those leaving the state says Odisha DGP .

Related

comments