Three municipal corporations of Delhi to be formally merged on Today

New Delhi: The unification of three civic municipal bodies of Delhi into a single entity will come into force from tomorrow. According to Ministry of Home Affairs, the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 will come into effect from tomorrow.

Senior IAS officer Gyanesh Bharti has been appointed as the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The Ministry has also appointed senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as Special Officer for the MCD.

Parliament had passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 during the recently concluded Budget Session. The Act envisages bringing about greater transparency, improved governance and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi.