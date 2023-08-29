Three arrested for evidence tampering in Vadodara communal hatred case

Three men were arrested on charges of promoting enmity and attempting to destroy evidence in Vadodara communal hatred case.
The arrests were carried out following posting of a video on social media platforms that allegedly incited communal hatred.
Officials stated that one of accused Sahil Shaikh was the administrator of a WhatsApp group named ‘Army of Mahdi’. The group was involved in moral policing on communal lines.
