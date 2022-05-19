Third Advance Estimates for Production of Major Crops 2021-22 released

New Delhi : The third advance estimates of production of major agricultural crops for the year 2021-22 have been released by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The production of Foodgrains in the country is estimated at record 314.51 million tonnes which is higher by 3.77 million tonnes than the production of foodgrain during 2020-21. The production during 2021-22 is higher by 23.80 million tonnes than the previous five years’ (2016-17 to 2020-21) average production of foodgrains. Record production is estimated of rice, maize, pulses, oilseeds, gram, rapeseed and mustard and sugarcane. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has said that, this record production of so many crops is the result of the farmer-friendly policies of the Central Government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi as well as tireless hard work of the farmers and the diligence of the scientists.

The assessment of production of different crops is based on the data received from States and validated with information available from other sources.The estimated production of various crops as per the 3rd Advance Estimates for 2021-22vis-à-vis the comparative estimates for the years 2007-08 onwards is enclosed.

As per 3rdAdvance Estimates, the estimated production of major crops during 2021-22 is as under:Foodgrains 314.51 million tonnes, Rice 129.66 million tonnes. (record), Wheat106.41 million tonnes, Nutri / Coarse Cereals 50.70 million tonnes, Maize33.18million tonnes. (record), Pulses27.75 million tonnes.(record), Tur4.35 million tonnes, Gram13.98 million tonnes.(record), Oilseeds 38.50 million tonnes. (record), Groundnut10.09 million tonnes, Soyabean13.83 million tonnes, Rapeseed and Mustard 11.75 million tonnes.(record), Sugarcane430.50 million tonnes(record), Cotton 31.54 million bales (each of 170 kg), Jute & Mesta 10.22 million bales (each of 180 kg).

Total production of Rice during 2021-22is estimated at record 129.66 million tonnes. It is higher by 13.23 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 116.43 million tonnes.

Production of Wheatduring 2021-22is estimated at 106.41 million tonnes. It is higher by 2.53 million tonnes than the last five years’ average wheat production of 103.88 million tonnes.

Production of Nutri / Coarse Cereals estimated at 50.70 million tonnes, which is higher by 4.12 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 46.57 million tonnes.

Total Pulses production during 2021-22is estimated at record 27.75 million tonnes which is higher by 3.92 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 23.82 million tonnes.

Total Oilseeds production in the country during 2021-22is estimated at record38.50 million tonnes which is higherby 2.55 million tonnes than the production of 35.95 million tonnes during 2020-21. Further, the production of oilseeds during 2021-22 is higher by 5.81 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production.

Total production of Sugarcane in the country during 2021-22is estimated at record430.50 million tonnes which is higher by 57.04 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 373.46 million tonnes.

Production of Cotton and Jute & Mestais estimated at 31.54 million bales (each of 170 kg) and10.22 million bales (each of 180 kg), respectively.