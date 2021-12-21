There should be maximum public participation in the vaccination campaign: Madhya Pradesh CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh is moving fast towards 100 percent vaccination. Madhya Pradesh has played a pivotal role in making maximum use of the free vaccine provided by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. We have set national records many times in a series of vaccination campaigns for vaccination in the state, as a result of which we will soon achieve the target of administering both doses of vaccine to the eligible population of the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a vaccination maha abhiyan will be held in the state on December 22.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that public participation has played an important role in providing security cover to the people of the state from Corona infection. In this, public representatives including social and voluntary organizations, religious leaders, Corona volunteers, teachers, anganwadi workers, assistants, field staff of various departments have played an active role. The members of the Cabinet have also motivated the citizens to bring awareness about vaccination in the districts of their charge. With the coordinated efforts of all, today 95 percent of the population of Madhya Pradesh has received the first dose of vaccine and 85 percent of the population has received both the doses.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has appealed to the people of the state to cooperate with the district administration and health department in identifying such citizens who have not yet got the vaccine. It is also the responsibility of all of us to get such people vaccinated on priority basis. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it gives me great pleasure to know that our Health staff is reaching out to the inaccessible and remote villages and vaccinating the villagers. When we get to see rare pictures of this humanitarian service being rendered by them, then all the people of the state are also proud of him.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has called upon the people of the state to make united efforts to ensure 100 percent vaccination of the entire eligible population of the state at the earliest. With this, the heart of the country Madhya Pradesh can be completely protected from Corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said – “Let us all contribute together once again in the war against Corona and ensure our participation in 100 percent vaccination.”