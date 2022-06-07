The World will Emulate the example of PM Gati Shakti in the coming years: Shri Piyush Goyal

New Delhi :Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles said that the world will emulate the example of PM Gati Shakti in the coming years. Adding that PM Gati Shakti will be a game changer, the Minister suggested that people who want to set up industrial units utilise the initiative. He was addressing the Investors Round Table Conference organized by NICDC (National Industrial Corridor Development Programme) at Kochi today.

The Union Minister urged investors to make use of the natural advantages of the state of Kerala for establishing industries. He said that the Union government aimed at making business seamless and also affordable for the people. He said that the Prime Minister is very clear on this vision. Shri Piyush Goyal added that the government was spreading the message of good governance on the occasion of the completion of 8 years of Modi government.

Shri P. Rajeev, Industries Minister, Kerala government, while delivering his address said that the aim was to establish one lakh enterprises in the year. He also requested the Union Minister to extend the Bangaluru-Kochi Industrial corridor to Thiruvananthapuram. Shri. Rajendra Ratnoo, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Santhosh Koshy Thomas, MD, KINFRA, Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Government of Kerala, Abhishek Chowdary, Vice President, NICDC also spoke on the occasion.