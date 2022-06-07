Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India celebrates World Environment Week 2022

Gurugram : Reaffirming the need for sustainable existence in harmony with nature through transformative on-ground changes, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today on the occasion of World Environment Day (5th June), kickstarted its week-long (5th-11th June) National Environment Campaign.

Noteworthy, the campaign was kicked-off with a tree-plantation ceremony led by Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO and Mr. Takeshi Kobayashi, Director, Sales & Marketing organized at the company’s Future Honda, Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) dealership. Also gracing the event with their presence were Mr. Yogesh Mathur (Operating Officer, Sales & Marketing) and Mr. Shivaprakash Hiremath, (Operating Officer, Customer Service) & Mr. Masashi Yahata (Executive Coordinator, Customer Service) along with other senior delegates.

As part of this campaign, the company will undertake plantation of over 44000 saplings across its dealerships & office premises in India along with other activities. Also, during the week free of cost PUC check-ups will be conducted in collaboration with Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (SIAM) for all the customers visiting HMSI authorized dealership network, among other activities.

With an aim to bring a holistic understanding on environment protection, Honda will engage customer groups & personnel at 6000+ dealership network including HMSI associates at all its office locations and manufacturing plants in Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan) Narsapura (Karnataka) and Vithalapur (Gujarat).

The week-long national campaign is a synergy between UNEP’s 2022 global theme of ‘Only One Earth’ and ‘Honda’s vision to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050.’

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said, “Honda aims for a circular society to achieve zero environmental impact by year 2050. In this direction, our three key pillars of carbon neutrality, clean energy and resource circulation will enable Honda’s vision to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. Therefore, reinforcing these goals each year through our week-long sensitization campaign, we come together to strengthen our commitment towards conservation of our one & only – Mother Earth.”

Significant planetary issues like climate change, habitat loss and pollution continue to hinder the progress in terms of healing the planet and in turn, deters the growth of our economies and societies in union with the nature. Thus, contributing towards a transition from nature’s harming to healing, the special initiative from HMSI will harness its 6000+ dealership touchpoints to facilitate a plantation drive across India.

To promote a greener cover around their surroundings, customers visiting the dealerships will be gifted free plant saplings as well. Additionally, as part of HMSI’s responsibility to support our business partners in reducing their environmental footprint, the concept of Green Factory, Green Dealer and Green Supplier aims for a Cleaner, Greener and Brighter outlook.

Further instilling awareness to reinforce the campaign’s message during the environment week celebration, dealership personnel will sensitize the customers via awareness dockets for greener practices to all the customers.