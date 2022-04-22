The three day Global Ayush Investment & Innovation Summit concludes successfully today at Gandhinagar

New Delhi : The Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) concluded on a high note, with Ayush sector witnessing letter of intents (LoIs) over Rs 9,000 crore in only three days. The investments come across major categories like FMCG, Medical Value Travel (MVT) and services, pharmaceuticals, technology & diagnostics, and farmers & agriculture.

During the summit, more than 70 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) was signed between countries, prestigious research institutes, the farmers groups and industry. The first GAIIS saw participation from more than 30 FMCG companies including Amul, Dabur, Kama Ayurveda, Accord, AyurVAID, Natural Remedies, Ambro Pharma and Patanjali. This is expected to create around 5.5 lakhs jobs which will positively impact the lives of more than 76 lakh people. Apart from this Government will develop a network of AYUSH parks to encourage the promotion, research and manufacturing of AYUSH products across the country.

The Governor of Gujarat Shri Acharya Devvrat was the chief guest at the valedictory session of the Summit. Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, MoS for Tourism Shri Shripad Yesso Naik and MoS for Ayush Dr. Mahendra Munjapara were present during the function.

Addressing the audience, Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the mentorship of Hon’ble Prime minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Ayush sector is growing and achieving unprecedented milestones, which in turn will become a boon for humanity. The possibilities of investment and innovation in the field of Ayush are limitless.”

He also said that Summit has been instrumental in developing an enabling framework to attract investments, providing strategic support to policies. The investors and the entrepreneurs of the whole world have realized the comparative advantages which Ayush is offering, and its strengths in the form of huge youth power, skilled labour along with the robustness, reliability of Ayush in healthcare & wellness services. Today, Ayush sector has unprecedentedly grown to more than US$18 billion globally.

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports SAID. “I am confident India will soon witness the emergence of unicorn startups in the Ayush sphere. Additionally, we must invest in growing medicinal plants. The time has come for India to become Vishwa Guru in traditional medicine. We must work in the spirit of One Earth, One Health and promote Heal in India, making our country the hub of medical tourism.”

Dr. Mahendra Munjapara, Minister of State for Ayush, said, “It is heartening to see participation from various countries in the summit. Ayush has already spread its wings to many global destinations and its impact is being felt in the growing rate of adoption of Ayush lifestyle principles around the world.”

Padmashri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush said, “The enthusiasm among the youth towards global Ayush summit has boosted my confidence. In Ayush Start Up challenge youth participated in diversed areas and it saw an outstanding response from everyone.”

The Summit wrapped up with a total of five plenary sessions, eight roundtables, six workshops, and two symposiums, all packed into a short time span of three days. The summit witnessed the presence of 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors. The Global Ayush investment and Innovation Summit, 2022 was a distinctive effort by the Government of India to attract the world’s attention to India’s ancient wisdom and traditional knowledge, and capitalize on it to pave the way for a sustainable future. The Summit was organized in line with Sustainable Development Goal Number 3 of promoting “Good Health and Well-being.”