The Next Big Idea for Innovation can come from anyone, anywhere & not from select few institutions: MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi : Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar today in Surendranagar/Rajkot, Gujarat said that Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities can soon become the centres of innovations and enterprises and that there should focus on enhancing digitalization and skilling activities in these areas.

Referring to the next decade as India’s Techade that will bring along tremendous opportunities for the young Indians, Shri Chandrasekhar said, “The idea that IITs alone can foster innovations has turned redundant. In New India – the next big idea can come from anyone & anywhere. There is huge scope for application of technology in interdisciplinary areas. Young Indians, startups and students must grab the opportunities and carve the way for the whole country to follow.”

The Minister made these observations while addressing students at CU Shah University, Surendranagar on the theme “New India for Young India – Techade of Opportunities” and urged them to work hard to make the next ten years as Gujarat’s Techade.

Emphasising that Industry 4.0 is the future in which manufacturing would play a big role, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has already laid out a roadmap for Aatmanirbhar Bharat to pursue the opportunities in Semicon business, electronics and emerging technology.

“PM Shri Modi is building a New India for Young India with reimagined ambitions so that we can achieve our target of One Trillion USD Digital economy/ 5T USD Economy and also emerge as a trusted partner in technology and a major player in global value chains,” he said.

Complimenting Gujarat for being a pioneer in taking forward Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s idea of New India, Shri Chandrasekhar said, “Gujarat is the first State in the country to come up with a Semiconductor policy of its own. Students and startups in the state can together help usher in the Gujarat Techade.”

On skilling efforts, Shri Chandrasekhar said the Government’s goal is make India a talent Hub and for this purpose, it has taken several proactive measures like 5000 skilling programs, the National Education Policy that facilitates universities to become skilling hubs, allows dual degrees, certification with degrees etc.

The Minister engaged in a ‘Q & A’ session with the students and replied to their questions on topics that ranged from 5G opportunities to growth of MSMEs in Gujarat and data protection legislation.

Later Shri Chandrasekhar left for Rajkot, where he engaged with Startups at the RK University and held a meeting with leaders from the industry, academia and other eminent personalities of the city and shared PM Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for empowering all Indians – Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas