Sandeep Kumar Gupta assumes charge as Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL

New Delhi : Sandeep Kumar Gupta assumed charge as Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL (India) Limited today.

After joining the position of C&MD GAIL, he addressed the employees of the Company and recognized the balanced business portfolio of the company built over time and overall contribution to development of natural gas sector in the country, the contributions of his predecessors and support of stakeholders including Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and employees, which have played a key role in the growth witnessed by GAIL over the years. He mentioned that the Company is aligned with Government’s vision of having a gas-based economy wherein the share of natural gas in the energy mix is to be taken to 15% by year 2030.

He expressed his confidence in the outlook of the Company which is professing relentlessly its growth path in Natural Gas value chain. The Company which had started with a single pipeline project in year 1984, now owns and operates a truly diversified business portfolio including over 14,500 km of Natural Gas Pipeline Network, and an LNG Sourcing portfolio of around 14 MTPA. He further added that the Company has carved out a robust petrochemical expansion move to further strengthen its business. The Company is operating Gas Processing Units and LPG transmission networks, producing LPG and Liquid Hydrocarbon products. It also has considerable presence in Renewal Energy like Solar and Wind, and endeavours in new energy segments like Hydrogen production, CBG, Shipping, Small Scale LNG Liquefaction, Gas /LNG Storage, Bunkering etc. to create a future energy landscape. GAIL, he said is well positioned with future ready ventures.

Shri Sandeep Kumar Gupta is a Commerce Graduate and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Before joining GAIL, Shri Gupta held the position of Director (Finance) since August 2019 on the Board of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, the leading PSU integrated Energy Company in Fortune “Global 500”, and several group companies. He has wide experience of over 34 years of Oil and Gas Industry and handled F&A, Treasury, Pricing, International Trade, Optimisation, Information Systems, Corporate Affairs, Legal, Risk management, etc.

Shri Gupta has received prestigious individual recognition such as “CA CFO- Large Corporate – Manufacturing and Infrastructure Category” in Jan.,2021 by ICAI for Financial and Risk Management during Pandemic and was adjudged among Top 30 CFOs in India by StartupLanes.com in May, 2022.