The New Bentley Bentayga And The All-New Bentley Flying Spur In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Exclusive Motors Pvt. Ltd., the leader in the super luxury car market and pioneers in bringing super luxury and the most iconic brands to India. They introduced the Bentley Brand in India in 2003. Exclusive Motors are the authorized partners of Bentley Motors in India, having sales and after sales facilities in major cities in the county including Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The New Bentley Bentayga and New Flying Spur are on an India tour to reach out to valued customers and give them an opportunity to experience the luxury and comfort of the car in their own city.

The New Bentayga is the first car launched under Bentley’s new Beyond100 business strategy, a journey that will see the company become the world leader in sustainable luxury mobility. The Bentayga continues to be the fastest, most luxurious and most versatile SUV in the world, offering a true Bentley driving experience and showcasing unparalleled luxury combined with effortless performance and everyday usability. The new Bentayga is built on the popularity of the first-generation model of which more than 20,000 examples have now been handcrafted.

The all-new Bentley Flying Spur is the ultimate luxury Grand Touring sedan, offering the perfect fusion of performance-orientated agility and exclusive four-door, limousine-style comfort.

With a bold and exciting road presence that is unmistakably Bentley, plus a luxurious cabin offering unrivalled levels of comfort and refinement, the new Flying Spur has been uniquely designed to satisfy both driver and passengers alike in a manner that no other car can do. New from the ground up, the four-door seamlessly integrates the very best in British craftmanship with cutting-edge, innovative features.

The third generation Flying Spur is a showcase for Bentley’s contemporary sculptural design language, while bearing the hallmarks of the Crewe-based company’s unique DNA. Built on an entirely new platform, its athletic stance benefits from the front axle being moved forward to extend the wheelbase.