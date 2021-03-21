Spreading happiness on ‘International day of Happiness’

Joda: As part of the 15th edition of Tata Volunteering week celebrations, Tata Steel officials of Joda celebrated a day with the students of Government High School, Joda under Joda Municipality of Keonjhar district on Saturday commemorating ‘International day of Happiness’.

Apart from spending some time with the students during a fun-filled session, the officials of Tata Steel and Tata Steel Foundation distributed sports equipment to the students. The sports equipment comprising cricket bat, football, skipping ropes, badminton rackets, flying discs, chess board, ludo, etc will bring smiles to all the students of the School.

It may be noted here that a number of activities have been planned at Joda under Tata Volunteering Week (TVW) that will conclude on March 31, 2021.