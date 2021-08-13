New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that the launch of Vehicle Scrappage Policy today is a significant milestone in India’s development journey.

In a series of tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“The launch of Vehicle Scrappage Policy today is a significant milestone in India’s development journey. The Investor Summit in Gujarat for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure opens a new range of possibilities. I would request our youth & start-ups to join this programme.

Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit & polluting vehicles in an environment friendly manner. Our aim is to create a viable #circulareconomy & bring value for all stakeholders while being environmentally responsible.”