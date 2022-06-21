The ‘Hyper’ Innovative Vehicle Solution Shaping the Future of Mobility

New Delhi :LG Electronics’ Vehicle component Solutions (VS) company is focused on creating new technologies and solutions for the fast-changing automotive industry, working hand-in-hand with leading global carmakers to help shape the future of mobility.

LG’s unique capabilities and extensive knowhow in improving the user experience, garnered across years of leadership in the home appliance and home entertainment businesses, have proven key to the company’s success in creating a new generation of automotive parts solutions. Known for its willingness to explore new ideas and for its long history of introducing trend-setting products for a better life, LG is now leading the way to a more connected, enjoyable and safer future on the world’s roads.

Photo Credit: The MBUX Hyperscreen featured in Mercedes-Benz EQS

In order to improve its offerings every single year, LG conducts in-depth research to gain a thorough understanding of consumers and their needs. The success and insight garnered from the pursuit of this approach have put LG in a unique position to contribute to the evolution of the in-vehicle experience. The perfect partner for forward-thinking automakers, LG is also hard at work creating a human-machine interface (HMI) that prioritizes the safety of vehicle passengers.

LG VS Company’s most well-known customers is premium auto brand, Mercedes-Benz, whose Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Hyperscreen was recently recognized for excellence in display application at one of the world’s largest display events. LG VS played a central role in bringing the MBUX Hyperscreen to life. LG appreciated being able to supply its immense expertise in cutting-edge display tech, and its latest in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system, to the groundbreaking project.



Photo Credit: The MBUX Hyperscreen and interior cockpit view of Mercedes-Benz EQS

Everything began in 2016 when Mercedes-Benz’ engineers began looking for a viable way to integrate a single, continuous touchscreen into the vehicle cockpit. After many meetings and countless discussions between LG and the German carmaker, Mercedes-Benz’s vision for a seamless cockpit display – one that would revolution the connection between human and car – came into clear view.

A combination of three high-resolution and high-brightness display screens – a 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch plastic-OLED center information display and a 12.3-inch plastic-OLED passenger display –, the LG VS Pillar to Pillar (P2P) display provides the MBUX Hyperscreen with its unique look and unmatched usability. Powered by the company’s IVI system, the sharp, vibrant display enables the driver and front-seat passenger to view a range of key vehicle information and easily access a wide variety of content. A curved glass cover creates the appearance of a single, continuous screen and delivers a flowing form factor in keeping with the design of the vehicle interior.

Additionally, the MBUX Hyperscreen incorporates a driver monitoring system (DMS) with driving assistance and passenger safety functions, made possible by the new electronic architecture.

At Display Week 2022 in San Jose, California, the MBUX Hyperscreen was honored with the Society for Information Display’s ‘Display Application of the Year’ award, a meaningful recognition that points to the growing sophistication and importance of the in-vehicle display segment. Covering the full width of the dashboard, the attention-grabbing screen is a key feature of the sleek, futuristic and luxury Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Through its unmatched innovation and dedication, LG VS company has become an in-demand auto industry partner, taking an active role in shaping the future of mobility and elevating the on-road experience for drivers and passengers worldwide.

Stay tuned to Beyond News to keep up with all the latest news and announcements from LG.