The fourth G-20 Employment Working Group and the Labour and Ministers’ Meeting begins in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

The fourth Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting will focus on finalizing the Ministerial Declaration and outcome documents. In this the efforts of all the three meetings will be consolidated in this meeting. The EWG delegate’s deliberations will end at the G-20 Labour and Ministers’ Meeting (LEM), where they will gather to discuss and adopt these results. This information was given by Smt. Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, in a press conference organized on the eve of the fourth Employment Working Group of G-20 and the meeting of Labour and Employment Ministers to be held in Indore today.





She said that this meeting will be presided over by the Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Shri Bhupender Yadav and 24 Ministers from different countries will attend. During this, representatives of G-20 members and guest countries, international and regional organizations and groups like Business-20, Labor-20, Startup-20, Think-20 and Youth-20 will participate.



In the press conference, Smt. Ahuja told media persons that India is also keeping innovations like e-Shram portal before the working group meetings. Through this portal, complete information about the workers of unorganised sectors is available with the government, which proves helpful for taking steps towards benefitting their and their families’ interests.



Earlier, Shri Rupesh Kumar Thakur, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment informed through a presentation that while 86 delegates are participating in the 4th EWG meeting, 165 delegates including 24 Ministers will participate in the LEM meeting. Heads of international organizations and employers’ associations, including the ILO, OECD and the World Bank, will also attend the meeting.



He said that it has been planned to showcase the grand natural, cultural and historical beauty of Indore and Madhya Pradesh during the event. In these, a visit to Mandu Fort and Chappan Dukan, the famous food street of Indore has been planned for the delegates. Apart from this, there will also be a heritage walk and cycle ride to see the important historical places in the city of Indore. He informed that traditional folk performing arts (music and dance) and handicrafts will also be displayed for the visiting dignitaries.



In the press conference, Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, Divisional Commissioner, Indore said that elaborate arrangements have been made to make the event a grand success. Apart from this, a communication plan has been also made. He outlined the measures taken by the District Administration and State Government for organizing the meeting.