The Eco-Fashion Maven Redefining Jewelry with ‘Ecodarsini’

Until 2020, Priyadarsini Das, a homemaker from Bhubaneswar, remained unknown. However, she emerged by pioneering a new line of handcrafted bamboo jewelry, championing eco-friendly materials. Over the last three years, she’s expanded her creativity, incorporating various accessories, home decor, and utility items, utilizing locally available eco-conscious materials. Her creations attract those conscious of climate change and the impact of non-biodegradable products, and notably, while staying eco-friendly, her products maintain a unique and fashionable appeal.

While stumbling upon her stall, #154 at the Toshali National Crafts Mela, specifically on the handloom side, we were astounded. Her stall acted as a focal point, drawing large crowds, despite some customers negotiating the prices due to their higher range. However, amidst bargaining, many buyers expressed genuine admiration for her commitment to crafting eco-friendly, trendy, and state-representative items. Her top-selling products included Odisha handloom-based jewelry sets, bamboo accessories, and items like Odisha map tea coasters, bookmarks, and fridge magnets crafted from waste wood. Notably, her environmental-themed earrings, featuring motifs like hockey, the Sustainable Development Goal logo, Mother Earth, G20, etc., made from waste wood, were also quite popular.

Her unparalleled innovation lies in bamboo jewelry, each piece designed to advocate sustainability and Lord Jagannath through Pattachitra painting. Moreover, her line of waste-wood jewelry depicting Odia culture, spiritualism, and environmental consciousness, showcasing scenes like Lord Jagannath pacifying Mata Laxhmi ji with Rasagola or depictions of Krishna and Sudama, among others, truly embodies Odia heritage.

Now known as a trendsetter through her brand “Ecodarsini,” Priyadarsini Das has gained prominence in the eco-friendly jewelry sector, garnering a loyal customer base across states. Her workshop employs around 8 women and additional workers on an assignment basis, whom she values as integral to her success. Most of her raw materials are locally sourced and eco-friendly. As a social entrepreneur, she has trained about 300 women, particularly from vulnerable and underprivileged communities, recognizing the growing demand for eco-friendly products in the market.