The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) to organise a ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to Divyangjan and Senior Citizens at Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow

New Delhi : Union Social Justice and Empower Minster Dr. Virendra Kumar will be the chief guest at a ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’, organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration of Tikamgarh at 12 Noon on 14.02.2022 at Rajendra Park, Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

The Shivir will witness the distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme and to Senior citizens under ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ (RVY Scheme) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Dr. Virendra Kumar, in the presence of local public representatives, will also inaugurate a Swavlamban Kendra of National Handicapped Finance Development Corporation (NHFDC) alongwith ALIMCO ASSRA (ALIMCO-Authorized Sale and Services Repair Agency center) for Divyang Beneficiary Registration & Assistive device repair service Center.

A total of 6561 aids and assistive devices valued Rs. 2.32 crore will be distributed free of cost to 1092 Divyangjan and 479 Senior Citizens at Block/Panchayat levels by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Shri Rajan Sehgal, CMD, ALIMCO, senior officials from ALIMCO and District Administration will also be present on this occasion.